Area volleyball teams were in action on Tuesday.
The Lebo volleyball team went 3-0 against Wichita Home School, winning sets 25-6, 25-9, 25-11. The Wolves are now 3-0 on the season.
Olpe dropped a pair of sets against St. Marys (10-25 and 16-25) and (9-25, 17-25). They are now 3-4 on the season.
Hartford split a triangular against Waverly and Madison to move to 3-7. They lost to Waverly (20-25, 26-28) before topping Madison (25-18, 25-18).
Madison (2-3) dropped sets against Waverly (19-25, 25-19, 21-25) and Madison (18-25, 18-25).
Chase County swept Central Heights at home (25-16, 25-14) and (25-10, 23-25, 25-11). They will compete at the Flinthills Tournament on Saturday.
