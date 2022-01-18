Gracie Gilpin scored 24 of her 29 points in the first half as the Emporia High girls basketball team cruised past Highland Park 58-20 Tuesday night.
“I knew when she hit one, I said, ‘She’s on tonight,’” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “She’s a kid that I think was caged up for a week and really, really wanted to get back on that horse. She has a motor, she likes to complete, she loves to play. I’m not 100% surprised by that performance.”
The victory was the fifth in a row for Emporia (7-2) and its fourth straight by at least 27 points.
It was also the first time the Spartans have taken the floor together in a week, as COVID-19 cases nixed every practice since last Tuesday’s 55-26 win over Topeka West and also postponed their game last Friday against Hayden.
“We had some COVID flirtation there and we tried to step away to protect our girls,” Dorsey said. “My staff and the nurses and I decided it was best to pause to make sure it didn’t infiltrate. I believe it’s gone. Having a week off with high schoolers is tough.”
Indeed, while Emporia rolled up another blowout victory, it wasn’t a particularly crisp game, especially considering the Spartans’ 18 turnovers.
“I figured it’d be sloppy,” Dorsey said. “We were out of our rhythm. We were out of our routine. We didn’t get a chance to go over scout and prep them like we normally would. Practices are important. But I thought they did okay at some times. But we told them, ‘We can’t play like that and play like that on Friday. We can’t pick and choose when we turn it on and off. The best teams don’t do that.’”
And yet, despite the underwhelming performance, Emporia proved from the outset that it was the dominant team in the game. The Spartans jumped out to a 19-1 lead after the first quarter, and by halftime, they led 36-5.
They also forced the Scots (1-8) to turn the ball over 30 times, many of which led to easy scores on the other end of the court. Emporia outrebounded Highland Park 27-15 – including an 11-7 advantage on the offensive glass – and shot 50% (22 of 44) from the field while holding the Scots to 19% (6 of 31) shooting.
Rebecca Snyder joined Gilpin in double figures with 10 points while Allie Baker contributed seven.
Dorsey was pleased with her team’s half-court trap, which caused Highland Park a constant headache all night long. After halftime, with an overwhelming lead, the Spartans dropped back into a zone defense, which she said led to some complacency.
“It’s hard to have our kids stay turned up in a zone,” she said. “That’s why we press. That’s why we trap. That’s why we do that: to generate that flow. … We’re not great in the halfcourt. We’re really undersized, so we have to (play high-pressure defense) to generate easy points for us.”
She was less impressed by the offensive performance, particularly the many turnovers, although quality shot selection compensated for the turnovers.
“It was frustrating,” she said. “We talked about that at halftime. We had way too many turnovers at half against a team that didn’t really press us. … Offensively, they shot it well, obviously, but I think a lot of that is because they’ve got confidence. They got to the rim. They’re shooting easy shots, higher percentage shots. They’re shooting open shots.”
AIMING FOR 30
Gilpin came out of the game about halfway through the third quarter, but upon realizing that she was sitting on 29 points, she asked Dorsey if she could go back in to try for 30. With a couple of minutes left in the game, Dorsey sent her top scorer back onto the court.
Dorsey said she knows that some people might question the decision to put her Gilpin back in the game late in a blowout, but she is satisfied by her own reasoning.
“I think she’s earned it,” Dorsey said. “And people, like I said, will have their opinions, but that’s fine. It’s her and I’s relationship and we understand each other. And I think that’s a cool night for a kid. If you can hang 30, that’s neat. Those are nights she’s going to remember.”
Prior to returning to the floor, Gilpin had shot 11 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point distance. However, her three fourth-quarter shots didn’t go down and the game concluded with her right on the doorstep of 30.
“Now, I’d like for her to do that against (Washburn) Rural and Topeka High,” Dorsey said.
UP NEXT
The Spartans will host 6A No. 7 Washburn Rural at 6 p.m. on Friday night. The Junior Blues (6-1) beat Emporia – which is ranked No. 6 in 5A – 52-41 on Dec. 7 after the game was tied going into the fourth quarter.
Dorsey said she’s excited about the rematch because her team played Washburn Rural well in the first round and it’s playing even better at this point in the season.
“I think our subbing is better, we have more kids producing in different ways than we did early on,” she said. “ … It’ll be a really good measure. We’ve won down the stretch. We’ve strung some good performances along and taken are of business. So now here we go. Let’s see how we’ve improved since the first time.”
She said that, because the Junior Blues are “bigger, faster, stronger,” the Spartans will need to minimize their errors.
She also added that bench players will need to step up as well.
“Those bench players, our four, five six, seven, eight got to produce,” she said. “It can’t be the Gracie show. It can’t be Rebecca trying to just get inside. It’s got to be our three, four, five, six, seven. They’ve got to get steals, they’ve got to get something at the rim, hit an open shot. And if our bench players can produce, I think we have a chance.”
EMPORIA 58, HIGHLAND PARK 20
Highland Park (1-9) – 1; 4; 5; 10; – 20
Emporia (7-2) – 19; 17; 16; 4; – 58
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Highland Park – Taylor 7, Gonzales 6, Reed 4, Ramsey 3.
Emporia – Gilpin 29, Snyder 10, Baker 7, Garcia 4, Cooper 2, Peak 2, Shively 2, Herfkens 1, Gutierrez 1.
