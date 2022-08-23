The peaches are in full swing and since I found some late cherries I decided it was time to make a tart.
It’s easy to do with a little puff pastry, sugar and butter.
My friend and former Emporian Kim Holcomb posted this recipe on her food blog and even though it’s tasty as-is, it also makes a very good tart filling.
It is always disappointing to get what you think is a good peach only to have it be green or overripe. A ripe peach should be yellow, with blushes of red or pink. The area around the stem should be yellow — if it’s green, you have to let it ripen more, keeping your fingers crossed the whole time.
A peach should be soft and firm, but not hard. If the peach feels squishy or has brownish bruises or shriveled skin, leave it be.
Finally, a peach should smell like a peach. If it doesn’t, maybe it will ripen up in a few days or maybe it won’t.
A puff pastry tart is versatile and can be used for sweet or savory things. I sometimes make one with a cream cheese base and sliced home-grown tomatoes on top. You can make small ones, square ones, round ones … it’s a lot of fun, actually.
PUFF PASTRY TART SHELL
1/2 package of puff pastry sheets, thawed, but still cold
After you remove half of the pastry from the box, wrap the remaining half in plastic, return to box and keep in the freezer for another use.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the puff pastry on a floured surface (I use a cold marble board). The seams from the folded sheet need to be rolled smooth, and you can choose whatever shape you want or need. I made a long rectangle, then trim the edges to build up the sides.
In order to make a deep tart shell, you need to make the sides taller. Roll the dough out a little larger than you need, then trim a half-inch strip off of each side. Use a pastry brush and a little warm water to brush the edges of the tart base, then place the strips on top, either layering or trimming the corners.
Transfer the shell to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a fork to poke holes in the bottom of the tart shell to keep it from rising as high as the sides do.
Bake at 400 degrees about 15 – 18 minutes, then remove from the oven and allow to cool before filling.
GLAZED PEACH AND CHERRY TART
3 large peaches, peeled
2 cups cherries, pitted
3 Tablespoons butter
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 Tablespoon spiced rum (optional)
1/2 cup heavy cream
Slice the peaches about a half-inch thick or cut into chunks. (I like the peels, so I leave them on).
Melt the butter in a heavy skillet, followed by the lemon juice and fruit. Turn to coat.
Sprinkle the brown sugar over all, then the rum and stew over medium heat, stirring often, until the fruit is heated through. Stir in the cream, lower heat and simmer gently for 3 – 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly before pouring into prepared pastry shell. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
Let’s get cooking!
