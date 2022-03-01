In the eyes of weather forecasters, spring is here. And to look at the short-term forecast for Emporia, they're not wrong.
March 1 marks the start of “meteorological spring,” Accuweather explains that's a tool for statistical purposes. Since the actual vernal equinox fluctuates each year, forecasters count March, April and May as “spring.”
But the rest of the week certainly will feel like spring, with sunny warm days. Tuesday's high is forecast for 77 degrees, followed by 81 Wednesday.
The record high for March 1 at Emporia Municipal Airport is 80 degrees, set in 2006.
There's only one potential spoiler for the people who want winter to disappear. There's a 30% chance for “rain or snow” beginning Saturday night and lasting through next Monday. The moisture is likely to start Friday night as rain.
Chase County is considered under a “very high fire danger” in the eyes of the National Weather Service Tuesday, while Lyon County is not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.