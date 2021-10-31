Three people from Emporia escaped injury in a deadly three-vehicle collision on Interstate 35 Friday night.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Adrion Self, 22, was driving a Jeep south around 8:25 p.m. when a pickup truck driver stopped for some reason in the right lane near Le Loup in Franklin County.
Truck driver Lori Anne Maxwell, 54, of Gloversville, New York got out and walked toward Self's Jeep. But then a passing tractor-trailer sideswiped the Jeep and struck Maxwell.
Maxwell was pronounced dead at an Overland Park hospital. Self was not hurt. Passengers Amanda Soule, 22 and Miles Self, five months, also were not hurt.
The tractor-trailer drove away. The vehicle and its driver have not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.