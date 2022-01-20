A Kansas House member from Emporia filed for reelection this week. And he's prepared for possible opposition by increasing his campaign funds.
Records filed with the Kansas Secretary of State's office show Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, had $40,718 in cash on hand at the end of December. Schreiber submitted his candidacy papers Tuesday.
Schreiber added to his fund by almost $4,000 in 2021, largely through donations from businesses and political action committees. Several of the biggest contributions came from utilities, such as Atmos Energy and AT&T.
Another local incumbent, Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, is getting by with less. His report shows $5,759 in cash on hand at the end of December.
Smith's report shows only two donors gave $500 in 2021: political action committees of the Kansas Beer Wholesalers Association and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
Smith's campaign fund actually dropped by more than $4,500 last year. His biggest expense was more than $3,000 to a Johnson County firm to print mailings. Smith also spent more than $1,000 to attend an August conference in Utah.
State records show Smith has not filed for reelection yet. No one has filed to challenge either Schreiber or Smith.
Every House seat in Kansas is up for election this year. The filing deadline is Wednesday, June 1.
State senators will not be on the ballot this year. But Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, has a campaign fund which makes the House candidates look puny.
Longbine's latest filing showed cash on hand of more than $211,503. The fund grew by more than $18,000 last year, including $1,000 donations from CVS and Walmart.
Longbine's biggest campaign expenditure last year was $11,000 for a campaign mailing from a company in the Leavenworth County town of Basehor.
The next election for State Senate occurs in 2024.
