Is broadband service strong in the Emporia area? And can residents afford it?
The University of Kansas is conducting a study about that. The Institute for Policy and Social Research has set up a 15-minute combination survey and speed test.
A February study by the Kansas Health Institute found at least 46.4% of people in the Flint Hills region, including Lyon and Chase County, lacked adequate access to the internet. That was the highest percentage of any part of Kansas.
The KU study is free and voluntary for all Kansas residents age 18 and older. To read more details and take part in the survey, click here.
A federal infrastructure bill signed into law this week includes $65 billion to improve broadband access across the U.S.
