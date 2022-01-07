An upcoming water project could change how you get to Emporia State University and Newman Regional Hospital.
Contractors plan to start water line improvements on West 12th Avenue between Grand and Chestnut Streets during the week of January 17. This will mean one-way westbound traffic at times on West 12th.
A statement from the city promises signed detour routes and lane closures. The work could last as long as four months, dpending on weather.
People heading to ESU should be able to turn north at Grand or Chestnut and use West 15th Avenue to reach campus. Hospital visitors and staff can approach it from the south, using West Ninth Avenue.
