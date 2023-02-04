OLPE — Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said last week that the remainder of the Eagles’ schedule would be challenging, and Friday night’s matchup with Lyndon High School confirmed his assessment.
The Eagles lost their first game of the season against the Tigers, 52-48, but are still atop the 1A Division I rankings at 15-1. The loss also ended the Eagles’ 40-game winning streak.
The Tigers had the advantage in the post with 6-foot-8 Kaedin Massey and 6-foot-5 Jackson Biggs, but Olpe played strong, executing its man defense against Lyndon and displaying its collective athleticism. Yet no matter the effort put forth in the first 29 minutes of game time, a victory can be elusive, especially if you’re squaring off against the fourth-ranked team in 2A.
“We played hard all game,” Schmidt said. “We need to learn from the last three minutes and get better.”
Heading into the fourth period, Olpe led 40-33. The Eagles held steady until about two to three minutes to play. The Tiger onslaught began when Biggs drained a 3-pointer pulling Lyndon within two, 46-44. Next time down the floor, Biggs hit a jumper in the paint with around 1:30 left. That tied the contest at 46-46.
Olpe couldn’t make it happen down on their end, allowing Lyndon’s Casten Wirth to make an easy layup. Tigers, 48-46. Eagle Truman Bailey drove to the hoop and appeared to be fouled, but he was called for the charge and the Tigers’ Jalen Massey sank two from the stripe, sealing the win.
Truman Bailey and Blake Skalsky led the Eagles with 12 points each, and Biggs scored 17 for Lyndon.
