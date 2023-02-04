Ethan Redeker Olpe

Olpe’s Ethan Redeker

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

OLPE — Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said last week that the remainder of the Eagles’ schedule would be challenging, and Friday night’s matchup with Lyndon High School confirmed his assessment.

The Eagles lost their first game of the season against the Tigers, 52-48, but are still atop the 1A Division I rankings at 15-1. The loss also ended the Eagles’ 40-game winning streak.

