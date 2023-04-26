A new proposal from Evergy could mean a $14 increase to your monthly electricity bill.
On Tuesday, Evergy filed an application with the Kansas Corporation Commission to raise its rates by nearly 10%, an average of $14.24 per month for residential customers in the Kansas Central area. The increase would affect customers in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood and the surrounding counties.
For customers in the Kansas City area, that increase would be around $3.47 per month.
The increase, which could take effect as soon as December if approved by the KCC, would help fund future energy projects in Kansas. Per KCC policies, Evergy must prove that the rate increases are warranted “and the supporting costs are prudent.”
“We formed Evergy with a focus of reducing costs and making rates more affordable and competitive. Over the past five years, we have made significant progress towards that goal. Since 2018, our Kansas customers have received $232 million in merger savings and bill credits,” David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive officer said in a release. “We’ve exceeded our targeted merger savings and shared them with customers. Now, we are seeking to recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a smarter, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers.”
