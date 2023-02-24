Macy Smith
Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team scored 26 fourth-quarter points but were unable to come back against Pittsburg State as the Lady Hornets fell 70-60 against the Gorillas on Thursday evening at White Auditorium.

The Lady Hornets fell behind early as the Gorillas led 16-2 in the first quarter and held a 22-9 lead after the first period over Emporia State.

