The Emporia State women's basketball team scored 26 fourth-quarter points but were unable to come back against Pittsburg State as the Lady Hornets fell 70-60 against the Gorillas on Thursday evening at White Auditorium.
The Lady Hornets fell behind early as the Gorillas led 16-2 in the first quarter and held a 22-9 lead after the first period over Emporia State.
In the second quarter, Emporia State scored 16 points but was unable to trim the deficit as the Lady Hornets trailed the Gorillas 39-25 at the half.
Emporia State struggled out of the break as the Gorillas put together a 13-2 scoring run to build a 25-point lead, their largest of the game. The Lady Hornets ended the third quarter scoring seven of the final nine points, but were trailing Pittsburg State 54-34 entering the final period.
The fourth quarter was the highest scoring quarter for the Lady Hornets against the Gorillas as they scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and outscored Pittsburg State by 11 points. Emporia State cut the deficit to eight points with 30 seconds remaining but was unable to come any closer.
Tre'Zure Jobe led all scorers with 20 points, as she went 4-of-6 from three. Victoria Price joined Jobe in double figures with 11 points of her own.
Emporia State (13-14, 8-13 MIAA) will conclude the regular season with the Turnpike Tussle as they host Washburn on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.