Addie Kirmer

Addie Kirmer throws at an Emporia High School softball practice earlier this season.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School softball team split its season-opening series against Hayden on Friday night in Topeka.

The Lady Spartans won Game One 10-8 before falling in the nightcap 12-0.

