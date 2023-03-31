The Emporia High School softball team split its season-opening series against Hayden on Friday night in Topeka.
The Lady Spartans won Game One 10-8 before falling in the nightcap 12-0.
In the opener, Emporia scored two runs in the first inning. Shaylee Ginter led off the game with a single to right and Addie Kirmer doubled to right, setting up runners on second and third. Ginter would score on a wild pitch and Kirmer would score on another wild pitch as the Lady Spartans took an early 2-0 lead.
Hayden scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead. But Emporia scored two more in the top of the fourth to tie the game at two. Ginter led off the inning with another single and Kirmer drove her in with a double to center. She advanced to third on a ground ball and scored on a passed ball.
Hayden got one in the bottom of the third, but Emporia scored four in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good, all coming with two outs. Yzabel Ultreras singled on a bunt and advanced to third on Ginter’s third single of the game. Ryane Howe drove in Ulteras with a single to right, Kirmer drove in Ginter with her third hit of the night, a single to center, and Kaylee Reimer drove in Howe and Kirmer with a double to center to give the Lady Spartans an 8-5 lead.
Emporia added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a double by Adriana Hernandez and another when Molly Williams reached on an error.
Kirmer went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored while Ginter went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
Anno recorded the win in the circle, tossing a complete game.
Emporia dropped the second game, 12-0. Hernandez had two hits for the Lady Spartans, who only had three hits in the contest.
Emporia (1-1) will be in Topeka to take on Washburn Rural on Tuesday, April 4 for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
