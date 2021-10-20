The Emporia City Commission approved the creation of a Rural Housing Incentive District in the 700 block of Commercial Street to facilitate the installation of 10 upper floor apartments Wednesday evening.
According to the Kansas Department of Commerce website, RHID funds are generated from the increase in property taxes that come as a result of improvements made to a property by the developer and can last for 25 years.
The proposed apartments include one three-bedroom unit, four two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom units and two studio units on the upper floors of 714, 716 and 718 Commercial Street. Special projects coordinator Jim Witt said the properties are owned by 700 Block LLC, which is a group of nine community individuals working in partnership on the project.
“The developers are the same people as the ownership,” he said.
Witt said Lyon County State Bank will finance 700 Block LLC to complete the project and that the group had also received other tax credits.
He also said that the addition of upper-floor apartments would benefit the city not simply by increasing the amount of housing, but also by improving the quality of the buildings in its downtown area.
“The benefits from the project include, obviously, additional housing units in the CBD (central business district), prevention of risks assotiated with vacant second story space, prevention of risk for relectrical fires, vandalism and the infestation of disease carrying animals,” he said. “The benefit to us is really basically the continued renovation of older buildings in our community and mid- to long-term additional tax revenue for all three taxing entities.”
Witt added that as far as he knew, this would be the first time an RHID was created for upper floor apartments in Kansas.
“We’re breaking new ground here,” he said.
This is the fourth RHID in Emporia and Mayor Rob Gilligan said it would be a vital part of addressing the city’s housing situation.
“It’s a good tool for growth and this is one more step towards improving our housing,” he said. “We appreciate that, we appreciate the entire investors group and partners here that are making this happen. This will be a great project to see happen in the next year.”
Witt said there has been some interest in doing something similar in other locations downtown, so there may be new requests coming in for RHIDs soon.
The commission also:
- Approved the purchase of a self-contained breathing apparatus for the fire department from Municipal Emergency Services LLC in the amount of $236,652.38. The fire department will use a federal grant totaling $183,572 to cover part of the cost.
- Approved the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $2 million for the public water system improvement project, which is projected to cost $1,426,841 plus an additional cost for engineering and construction observation. The Public Works Department has also applied for FEMA grants for the project.
- Awarded a contract to Smokey Hill LLC in the amount of $1,426,841 for the raw water intake site improvements project.
- Approved a $1,000 bonus for full-time city employees and a $500 bonus for part-time city employees to be issued during the November payroll period from the funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
