The 2022 Lyon County League All-League selections have been released.
Three of the seven players selected for the first team are from Class 1A Division II state champion Lebo High School — two unanimously — and one from Class 1A Division I state participant Olpe High School. Five Lebo players are on the complete list. Southern Coffey County’s Josie Weers was a unanimous first-team selection for the second consecutive year.
First-team unanimous selections:
Saige Hadley (sophomore) Lebo. First-team 2021.
Brooklyn Jones (senior) Lebo. Second-team 2021.
Josie Weers (senior) Southern Coffey County. First-team unanimous 2021.
Grace Coughlin (junior) Olpe.
Yolaine Luthi (senior) Madison. First-team 2021.
Audrey Peek (junior) Lebo. Second-team 2021.
Kyla Vogeler (Libero/senior) Marais des Cygnes Valley.
Alexandra Crook (senior) Burlingame. Second-team 2021.
Brooke Gaines (Libero/junior) Madison.
Drew Haag (Libero/senior) Olpe.
Abi Jones (sophomore) Lebo. Second-team 2021.
Olivia Lacey (junior) Marais des Cygnes Valley.
Josie Romig (sophomore) Waverly. Honorable mention 2021.
Ross Snovelle (senior) Southern Coffey County. Honorable mention 2021.
Madeline Spencer (senior) Southern Coffey County. Second-team 2021.
Madison Cormode (senior) Marais des Cygnes Valley Elizabeth Freund (senior) Madison
Kaylin Noonan (junior) Burlingame
Gracie Simmons (Libero/senior) Burlingame
