Brooklyn Jones

Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones was named a unanimous Lyon County League All-League first-team selection.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The 2022 Lyon County League All-League selections have been released.

Three of the seven players selected for the first team are from Class 1A Division II state champion Lebo High School — two unanimously — and one from Class 1A Division I state participant Olpe High School. Five Lebo players are on the complete list. Southern Coffey County’s Josie Weers was a unanimous first-team selection for the second consecutive year.

