Owen Ruge

Owen Ruge pitches against Ottawa on March 23.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team recorded its first win of the season over Iola on Friday afternoon, 12-2.

The Spartans scored three runs in the first to open the scoring. Jalyn King doubled to center with one out and Owen Ruge followed with a single. King scored on a sac fly from Drew Hess and Max Rusco followed with a single to set up runners at the corners with two out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.