The Emporia High School baseball team recorded its first win of the season over Iola on Friday afternoon, 12-2.
The Spartans scored three runs in the first to open the scoring. Jalyn King doubled to center with one out and Owen Ruge followed with a single. King scored on a sac fly from Drew Hess and Max Rusco followed with a single to set up runners at the corners with two out.
Ruge stole home and Rusco stole second before Bobby Trujillo drove in Rusco with a single to make it 3-0 Spartans after one.
“I thought we came out and swung it well and scored runs early which gave us confidence,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We then continued to swing it well all game.”
Emporia added one in the third when Hess scored on a dropped third strike and three in the fourth when Ruge hit a three-run homer to center, making it a 7-0 game after four.
Jaxon Dial drove in Eli Hauff with a single in the fifth and Iola got one in the bottom half to make it 8-1 Spartans after five.
Iola added a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Spartans added four more in the top of the seventh. Rusco led off with a double and Trujillo followed up with a two-run homer to left to make it 10-1. Aiden Skiles drive in a run with a single and King reached on an error, which allowed Skiles to score for Emporia’s 12th run of the game.
It’s been a long start to the season for the Spartans, and Markowitz is glad they were able to get one into the win column.
“We are just happy for our guys,” Markowitz said. “They have been coached hard and held to expectations day in and day out. They have stayed the course and didn't fold during some tough days, so they definitely deserve this win.”
Trujillo went 3-for-3 at the plate with a homer, a walk and three RBI. Ruge went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored. He also got the start on the mound and tossed six innings, allowing two runs on five hits while raking up 10 strikeouts.
“Owen pitched great again,” Markowitz said. “He attacked the zone and mixed it up well against some good hitters.”
The second game was rained out. A makeup date is yet to be announced.
Emporia (1-14) will host Dodge City at 7 p.m. next Friday, May 5 in the Spartan Roundball Classic.
