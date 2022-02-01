Two flavors of a popular salad dressing are under a recall, because eggs could be mixed in them.
The Food and Drug Administration warned Monday that some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese and Thousand Island dressings could have the undisclosed extra ingredient.
People with egg allergies or severe sensitivities could have a life-threatening reaction to the dressing, although no injuries have been reported from it yet.
The recall is limited to 24-ounce bottles of Chunky Blue Cheese dressing with a “best by” date of Wednesday, November 9; 24-ounce Thousand Island bottles dated February 11, 2023 and 15-ounce Thousand Island bottles with dates of January 31 and February 1, 2023.
People who purchased the dressings are asked to dispose of them.
Questions about the recall can be answered at Conagra Brands Customer Care by calling 800-881-3989 during business hours, or by emailing customer.care@conagra.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.