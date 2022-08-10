They don't award ribbons for weather at the Lyon County Fair. But right now, it's in the running for top-level purple.
A 90-degree day Tuesday, as measured at Emporia Municipal Airport, was right at the norm for early August. Rain was not an issue for anyone. And afternoon humidity levels below 60% meant no noticeable heat index.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.