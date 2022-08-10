Pedal tractor pull

The "kids pedal tractor pull" is one of many events at the Lyon County Fair. This year's pull occurred Sunday.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/LyonCountyFairBoard

They don't award ribbons for weather at the Lyon County Fair. But right now, it's in the running for top-level purple.

A 90-degree day Tuesday, as measured at Emporia Municipal Airport, was right at the norm for early August. Rain was not an issue for anyone. And afternoon humidity levels below 60% meant no noticeable heat index.

