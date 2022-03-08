Sunday afternoon was icy cold and snowy, much like it might have been in sixth century Wales during the life of the bishop who became Saint David. Perhaps heeding the saint’s final words, “Brothers be ye constant,” nearly 100 people braved the weather for the 134th St. David’s Society celebration concert at the Emporia Presbyterian Church west campus.
“I’m so excited to do this in person this year,” said violinist Kendra Briggs. She and Peyton Chanley played the prelude to the concert. “Last year we had to record our parts individually and then it was all brought together in a virtual performance.”
The St. David Society board and church leaders were attentive to lingering COVID concerns, requiring masks and social distancing for concert-goers.
Rhonda Gordon has been part of the bread-baking crew for decades, turning out loaves of the traditional Bara Brith for the tea. This year, individually wrapped slices of the Welsh bread and a Prince of Wales tea bag were available for takeaway, in lieu of the tea reception.
“We’re pretty excited this year,” said Society president Jann Briggs. “We all truly missed hosting the event last year. My Grandma brought me to the concerts and teas when I was just a little girl. My dad got me into the choir. Many of us are following in our parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps.”
Saint David’s Day is the feast day of the patron saint of Wales. It falls on March 1, the day of Saint David’s death in 589 AD and has been celebrated since the 12th century. Local St. David’s Society officers and board members wore daffodil corsages and boutonnieres, the flower of Wales and David.
Eluned Jones was the guest conductor and featured soloist for the concert. Emporia State University students and director Dr. Joshua Donaldson with the A Capella and Chamber choirs joined the Welsh Chorus for the concert.
Emporia and the Flint Hills region continue to honor our Welsh heritage dating back to the mid-1800s. Jann Briggs noted that her great-grandparents, David and Mary Davies, came to the area in 1859, when they were in their early twenties.
“This concert is our gift of love to you today,” Briggs said.
