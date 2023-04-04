The Emporia High School girls swim team picked up its first win of the season at the Shawnee Mission North triangular in Lenexa on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans amassed 236 points. Shawnee Mission North finished second with 217 and Olathe North had 118.
Emporia had three individuals and two relays finish first: Alison Brown won the 200 free, Ryan Peak won the 50 free and Ashlyn Garriott won the 500 free.
“We had a lot of our younger swimmers step up and have some really good swims,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “Our older girls went out and had a great first half of the meet dominating in our events and winning quite a few. We tend to struggle in the second half because we aren't as strong in the strokes as we are with the freestyles, but tonight we had just enough to pull it all out in the end.”
The relay team of Alison Brown, Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton and Ryan Peak won the 200 and 400 free relays.
Allisyn Weiss also won the diving.
Dawson was glad about how efficient the girls were when it came to their strokes, and that will be something they continue to emphasize.
“We have talked a lot about stroke efficiency and making sure they are getting everything they can from their swims so that they aren't wasting energy or shorting themselves of their potential,” Dawson said. “It really helped tonight with our freestyle swims and seeing them stretch out and use every inch of their pulls to get the most they can.”
Emporia will host a swim-only meet on Thursday, April 6 beginning at 4 p.m.
200 Medley Relay: 3. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Taylor Cunningham
200 Free: 1. Alison Brown
200 IM: 4. Camryn Spafford
100 Fly: 2. Carlee Wright
500 Free: 1. Ashlyn Garriott
200 Free Relay: 1. Alison Brown, Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak
100 Back: 3. Alison Brown
100 Breast: 4. Adeiah Heffner
400 Free Relay: 1. Alison Brown, Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.