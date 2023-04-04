Ryan Peak

Ryan Peak swims the 50 free at the Emporia Invite on Mar. 23.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls swim team picked up its first win of the season at the Shawnee Mission North triangular in Lenexa on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans amassed 236 points. Shawnee Mission North finished second with 217 and Olathe North had 118.

