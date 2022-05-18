The Chase County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a drone to call their own.
The Chase County Commission approved the request from the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a drone at just over $20,000. The purchase will be made using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Considering the rough terrain and large amount of land the sheriff’s office is responsible for the drone will prove quite useful.
“The drone will be used for search and rescue, suspect apprehension and wildfire information,” Commissioner Tony Hazelton said.
The sheriff’s office has had incidents lately that could have benefited from a drone. Drones can save time during search and rescue operations. The drone can also reach areas inaccessible by foot or areas that may be dangerous for sheriff’s deputies to enter.
Melissa Landis from Powerhouse Ministries attended the commission meeting. Powerhouse Ministries is a recovery residence for female drug addicts which serves Lyon and surrounding Counties.
“Basically that means safe, stable housing and all of the services that they need,” Landis said. “Often these ladies are in addiction therapy services of some kind but they need that safe, stable place to land and live while they are working on their recovery.”
Powerhouse Ministries began on Feb. 1 with a four-bedroom house serving eight women. Landis says the average age of the women served is 36. Residents have been between the ages of 23 and 50. When arriving about 30 percent are employed but the remainder of them find employment within 14 days. Forty percent of the women are minorities and their average annual salary is less than $7,000. Forty percent of the women are considered homeless by the HUD definition.
“That is the dire need of the population we are serving,” Landis said.
Landis was requesting an allocation from the special alcohol funds that are distributed through the state to the county. Powerhouse Ministries has had two applications from Chase County residents.
Mike Holder, Marvin Adcock and Ron Scott visited the commission to discuss the community connection trail. They expressed to the commission that they felt it would be a good project to add lights to the trail. Cottonwood Falls currently has lights from Main Street to the beginning of the trail. They would like to see those lights extend the length of the trail.
“Many people, including children, walk along the trail at night,” Holder said.
They received a bid for 20 lights, which would be a light every two and a half feet. The bid includes lights, wiring and installation. The bid is for $166,000. They were asking for $30,000 from the county to help with the project. The City of Cottonwood Falls is putting $30,000 towards the project, Strong City is pledging $23,000 and another fund has pledged $80,000. The Chase County Commission approved adding $32,400 to the project.
In other business the commission:
- Approved a request for the health department to get an automatic handicap door opener utilizing grant funding
- Approved the creation of a board for the Nancy Keller Legacy Fund
- Received an update on road and bridge projects
