Emporia First Friday featured 19 local artisans and makers, ranging from baked goods to jewelry to blades.
Scott Powers, owner of Powers Forge Works, showed off his collection of knives and blades inside the recently opened Main Street Axe Company.
Powers’ display featured everything from trusty cooking knives to beautifully crafted damascus blades.
Powers said the damascus blades have awoken the artistic element of bladesmithing for him.
“I feel I am more of a craftsman, until I started getting into the damascus end of it and then just understanding there is more of an art element to that part of knife making,” Powers said.
Damascus blades are known for their beauty and intricate patterns.
“You take two different types of metal, you put them together, you heat them up, and you squish them, and you manipulate the steel to make a pattern,” he said.
Powers said you can think about it as a peanut butter sandwich, with layers of peanut butter and bread that you cut and smash and twist together repeatedly. Increasing the number of layers can make the design very fine, while using less layers can make the design very bold.
“Once you grasp the concept on how to manipulate the metal, the sky’s the limit on what you can make the steel look like,” Powers said. “I am just learning, so my stuff is very simple and very rudimentary, but there are some people that make very amazing damascus that is just mind-blowing. You look at it and there’s like no way that’s metal, that’s like a mosaic rug.”
In 2020, Powers appeared on the History Channel TV show “Forged in Fire” where he competed against other bladesmiths. Powers won his episode and said the lessons he learned on the show have helped his work grow.
“Since the show, I have stopped trying to make stuff that people would like and have started making more of what I like,” Powers said. “When I was on the show, a lot of guys I was competing against just kept saying how they just made what they liked and then people would buy it, and I was trying to figure out, well how do I get people to buy my stuff, maybe I should make this and that and I was all over the place.”
“That didn’t allow me to get really good at making one type or a few things, it made me just kind of OK at a bunch of things,” Powers said.
He now focuses on what he likes to make, mainly cooking knives, which has allowed him to hone his craft.
Powers, who is now on his way to earning a Master Bladesmith designation, started working with metal around seven years ago.
“I was bored during the summer and I was on YouTube, and I was watching a guy melt beer cans and pour them into little molds, just make aluminum molds out of stuff, it was really cool, casting,” he said. “Three hours later or something like that, from the YouTube rabbit hole, I saw a guy forging some artwork or something, and I was like, that’s really cool.”
Powers said he began forging in his garage and grew his practice under the tutelage of a local smith, Dave Edwards.
“I worked with him for a while, and I actually started out by making art, tabletops, sculptures of flowers and bouquets and stuff, and I did that for two or three years before I even got into knives, and then someone kept asking me about knives and so I made one,” Powers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.