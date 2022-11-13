For the second night in a row, the Emporia State men's basketball team used an 11-0 run late in the first half to take control on the way to an 88-65 win at Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Weatherford, Okla.
The Hornets led from start to finish as Mayuom Buom scored the first four points on a layup and dunk forcing the Bulldogs into a timeout just 86 seconds into the game. SWOSU tied the game at 11 with 11:55 left in the half and again at 15 before Emporia State went on an 8-1 run to take a 23-16 lead with 6:04 left. The Bulldogs came back within a point at 26-25 on a Jalen Johnson three-pointer with 3:45 left when the Hornets went on an 11-0 run to take control. Alijah Comithier gave ESU their first double-digit lead with a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left and Atavian Butler capped the run with a jumper with 13 seconds left. Deangelo Adkins hit a three with five seconds left to break the run as Emporia State took a 37-28 lead to the break.
