LifeSave will now carry blood on all flights, the air ambulance service announced Wednesday at Newman Regional Health.

Carrying blood on flights is a revolutionary breakthrough in emergency medical treatment and Wednesday’s announcement will make LifeSave the first air ambulance in the state to utilize the new method of care. It will also help the air ambulance crew save more lives, providing needed care long before a patient arrives at a hospital.

