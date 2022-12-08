Lyon County will publish an amended budget, after adjusting six budgets in preparation for inflated prices.
The amended budgets include the multi-year and road and bridge, which will increase by $500,000; the special bridge budget, which will increase by $100,000; special road and bridge, which will increase by $76,000 and tort liability budget, which increase by $1,000. The general fund will also increase by half a million dollars.
Williams said the increases are largely due to inflation and will allow the commission to use additional funds if necessary.
“There are currently two budgets, tort liability and … the special road and bridge are currently over the budget authority,” Williams said. “... The others are just in case.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs said that the county has the funds, it simply needs the authority to use them.
“We can amend the budget and if we don’t use it … it carries over to the next year,” Williams explained.
The public budget hearing will be held Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Lyon County Courthouse commission chambers.
Commissioners also gave Sheriff Jeff Cope direction to move forward with a $13,629 five-year contract extension with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for tasers for the Sheriff’s Office.
Cope said the department has purchased tasers “a la carte” in the past. Now that the sheriff’s office is looking to replace the tasers that are aging out of their contract, it would save money to put the entire department on a bundled plan.
“If we try to buy it separately, as far as buying cartridges each year, buying the tasers outright, it would have cost us an extra $7,300 a year,” Cope said. He estimated that the bundle would save the department around $36,000 over the life of the contract.
“The bundle would provide us with all of our cartridges, so we wouldn’t have those expenses every year,” he added. Deputies have to discharge tasers twice a year during training to stay compliant with standards.
Cope also gave commissioners an update on the jail remodel.
“The cabinets are in. The flooring is in. They have repainted and now we are just waiting for the countertop to come in for the top of the cabinets,” Cope said. “I think it is going to look very nice. A little more functional than what we had.”
Cope expects the remodel to wrap up early next week.
In other business, Community Corrections Director Steve Willis presented commissioners with an update on the on-call staff pay at the corrections facility.
Currently, the on-call staff makes $11 an hour. Willis said he plans to move it to $13.
“It would increase our budget about $250 a year, $300 a year,” Willis said. “... This would just help sustain those employees that we have.”
F Reappointed Bruce Boettcher as the Lyon County Representative to the Regional Development Association (RDA) Board and appointed Debra Challendar as the Fremont Township Trustee.
F Approved Community Corrections signing an MOU with the Kansas Debt Recovery System.
F Adopted a resolution for the solid waste management plant.
F Approved Jim Brull to attend the 2023 NACE Conference. The county will share registration and related travel expenses with the Kansas County Highway Association, with the county’s expenses not exceeding $2,500 from the road and bridge fund.
