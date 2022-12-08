Lyon County Courthouse
Lyon County will publish an amended budget, after adjusting six budgets in preparation for inflated prices.

The amended budgets include the multi-year and road and bridge, which will increase by $500,000; the special bridge budget, which will increase by $100,000; special road and bridge, which will increase by $76,000 and tort liability budget, which increase by $1,000. The general fund will also increase by half a million dollars.

