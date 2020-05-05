There’s that’s old saying, “it takes a special person to be a nurse.”
Sometimes that something special happens three times over.
Connie Wenciker, Vicki Brooks and Kendra Shaw represent three generations of nurses in one family. And, all three attended the same nursing school.
“I kind of seems like I started something, doesn’t it?” Wenciker, the matriarch of the family, said with a laugh. “It was just something I had wanted to do ever since I was really young. I had always doctored our cats and dogs, and I thought nursing sounded wonderful. It was all I ever wanted to do.”
An Olpe native, Wenciker attended what was then the Newman Hospital School of Nursing — now a program run through the Emporia State University Department of Nursing. She received her three-year nursing certification in 1957. At the time, that was the only type of certification that was offered.
“I went to Newman as a nurse aide over the summer after I graduated, to kind of make sure that’s what I wanted,” she said. “There were several in my class that had done that, and then we started in the fall. That was my career ever since — except that I’m retired now, of course.”
Wenciker worked in a variety of areas of hospital nursing, such as on the medical floor, pediatrics and obstetrics. In 1962, she took a job with the late Dr. Don Coldsmith as his office nurse and stayed with his practice until he retired in 1988.
“He was an old country-type doctor, like they used to be,” she said. “He paid me the same as they did at the hospital, and it was much better hours. That’s why I went there to start with, because I was raising a family at the time. It was good hours for me, raising a family.”
And then, one of Wenciker’s daughters followed in her mother’s footsteps.
“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” Brooks said, echoing her mother’s words. “I think I’ve always just enjoyed helping people. I love being a nurse and it’s what I’ve enjoyed doing as a nurse.”
Brooks also attended the Newman Hospital School of Nursing and received her nursing certification. She would return to ESU, earning a bachelors in business and then — when it was finally offered — a bachelor of science of nursing.
After working on the health care side of things, Brooks has been in education for the past 33 years and is now the Education Supervisor for Newman Regional Health. She coordinates all of the education programs for hospital staff, classes, workshops and on-site work opportunities for nursing students.
“My mom was very proud that I wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “But I think she was more proud when her granddaughter went to ESU.”
Brooks has three daughters — two went into nursing careers and another is a teacher. Daughter Kendra Shaw followed her grandmother and mother’s footsteps and stayed in Emporia for her degree.
“It’s just something I always wanted to do,” Shaw said. “I grew up at the hospital.”
Shaw, like her sisters, spent time as a “candy striper” — or a junior volunteer — back when Newman Regional Health still had them. She had an affinity for the profession and graduated in 2005.
She now works on the third floor at Newman Regional Health, and has spent time in a number of other departments, including cardiac, orthopedics, med surge, intensive care, labor and delivery. That’s what she enjoys, she said, that she gets to move around to different areas of medicine and keep learning.
With the ever-changing technology and advances involved in health care fields, those opportunities for learning and growth are never-ending.
While Wenciker is now retired, she said she enjoys talking about her time as a nurse and hearing about her daughter and granddaughters’ experiences. She also enjoys reminiscing on how things have changed since she earned her nursing certification 63 years ago.
It’s the type of career, Wenciker said, that you can only understand if you have lived it yourself.
“It’s just so rewarding to take care of people,” she said. “Some of the experiences I’ve had, people would never believe some of the things that Ive seen and done. It’s just an experience you would never know, unless you went through it.”
That’s something all three of them agree on.
“There are things that you just can’t understand unless you’ve done them, like holding the hand of a dying patient,” Shaw said. For that, she’s grateful that she can talk to her mom, who she knows understands.
“We talk every day,” Brooks added.
Shaw, who is raising three boys, said she isn’t sure if any of them will continue the family tradition. But, she would them and encourage them to enter the career if they did.
“Boys can be nurses, too,” she said.
“Yes, they can,” Brooks added.
