If you’ve been waiting for weeks for winter weather, it’s almost here. And it could get messy.
The National Weather Service advised early Wednesday that a lot depends on which way a low-pressure system in southeast Colorado goes in the next few days.
If the system tracks north, the Emporia area may see little more than rain Friday night. But right now, forecast models indicate it will track south.- a track including freezing rain, sleet and snow
“The farther south the low pressure center tracks, the higher the chances will be for accumulating snow across northeast Kansas,” an NWS online briefing said.
Emporia currently is on the boundary line between a “lesser chance” and the “greatest chance” for accumulations Friday night and Saturday. The storm is expected to start as a rain-snow mix Friday, especially southeast of the turnpike. Any snow should end by noon Saturday.
Wherever the low goes, the lowest temperatures so far this winter will follow. The wind chill in Emporia at midday Saturday and early Sunday could drop to -4, thanks to strong north gusts.
The forecast low temperature for Emporia Sunday morning is 2 degrees. By comparison, Tuesday’s high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 64. That makes five days in a row with highs of 60 or better — a streak that ends Wednesday, with an expected high of 40.
