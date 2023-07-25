Members of the Chisholm Trail Division of the National Model Railroad Association gathered at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green Saturday for a unique endeavor.
“We’ve never tried this in a barn before,” Rick Coble said. “What an exciting venue! This is really neat!”
Pioneer Bluffs celebrated the 100th anniversary of the railroad coming to Matfield Green on Saturday, in conjunction with its annual Day of the Cowboy celebration.
Model railroaders spent more than five hours assembling their individual four-foot scenery and track modules into one cohesive and very large model train layout, featuring a variety of model trains. The men only began creating their modules for this layout last August.
“This is relatively new for us,” Wichitan Terry Ross said. “Normally, we go to model railroad shows. This is our first exhibition for the public. We’re really having a good time.”
Charlie Monckton, also from Wichita, agreed. “This has been fun! It’s a fantastic venue. It took us a little longer to set up than normal — we had to stop and go look every time a real train went by right across the road here.”
Charlie’s granddaughter Lily was the youngest model railroader running a wireless radio controller for the exhibit. Eight-year-old Lily will enter third grade in Wichita this fall. She explained that “my grandpa was a train builder, and I got into it just recently.”
Lily’s mother, Nancy Monckton, noted that “Lily grew up around Grandpa working on model trains. In fact, he’s been working on model trains since I was a kid! We just go wherever Grandpa goes with the trains.”
The popular model train exhibit was part of Pioneer Bluff’s annual Day of the Cowboy event. Trains were an integral part of cowboy life, especially in the early days of the Chisholm Trail. Cowboys trailed cattle from Texas all the way to Kansas railyards for shipment to northern territories and eastern states from the 1850s through the early 1900s.
The coming of the railroad to Matfield Green in July of 1923 transformed the way cattle were hauled. Rail cars could transport large numbers of livestock to and from the prairie and further afield to market, opening new opportunities for Flint Hills ranchers and cowboys.
Matfield Green residents celebrated the arrival of the Santa Fe railroad tracks to their community by throwing a huge party that drew a crowd estimated at 3,000 people. Dr. J.F. Newell practiced medicine in Matfield Green in the 1920s and was head of the railroad celebration reception committee for the 1923 event. “I invited the people of the whole world,” he said afterwards, “but had no idea they would all accept.”
This story and more can be found in “Railroad Magic in the Flint Hills” by Phil Miller.
Pioneer Bluffs Executive Director Christie Reinhardt welcomed guests to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the train coming to Matfield Green, noting that there was a bit of controversy surrounding the date on which the railroad came to Matfield Green.
“The BNSF says 1924,” she reported. “The citizens of Matfield say 1923. What we know is that when the railroad came to Chase County, with a population of only about 4,000 souls, at least 3,000 of them turned out for the celebration.”
Reinhardt added that the original Matfield Green depot was at the stone bridge near the “Exit 5” sign, on the west side of the tracks. The rail line coming through effectively stopped the town’s expansion to the west.
Javen Schmucker lives in Newton. He belongs to six different model railroading organizations, manages three model railroading websites, and is an officer and director, as well as producing several model railroad publications.
“My module is the little city,” Schmucker said. “Today it is called Matfield Green.”
Schmucker, like most of the model railroaders at Pioneer Bluffs on Saturday, got his first model train as a youngster.
“I got my first train when I was six years old,” he said. “It was a Lionel, and I still have it. This is more of a social thing for me. There are a lot of fun people in the model railroad world.”
The National Model Railroad Association is a nonprofit organization with over 150 divisions — groups of NMRA members in local communities. There are 17 NMRA Regions across the globe, with each Region comprising many Divisions. Learn more about the NMRA at nmra.org.
Coble noted that the Chisholm Trail Division, to which he and the others who were at Pioneer Bluffs belong, is part of the Mid-Continent Region. “We’re one of the little ones,” he laughed. “But we have a lot of fun. We’re just a bunch of old guys who like to play with trains.”
The Chisholm Trail Division of the National Model Railroad Association will bring their exhibit to Chase County again on Oct. 6 and 7, as part of the Chase County Courthouse 150th Anniversary Celebration in Cottonwood Falls. For more information about the celebration, visit heartoftheflinthills.com or inquire at the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, 318 Broadway in Cottonwood Falls, or phone them at 620-273-8469.
Find out about other events coming up at Pioneer Bluffs on their website at pioneerbluffs.org, visit the site at 697 KS 177 Highway, or call 620-753-3484.
