A handful of Flint Hills League and Lyon County League basketball teams took the court Thursday night.
GIRLS
No. 6 Chase County used hot 3-point shooting and a strong second half to beat No. 7 West Franklin 47-36 at the Flint Hills Shootout at White Auditorium on Thursday. Alexus Hatcher scored 13 points while Abby Tubach scored 12 and Leaya Francis scored nine. Tubach buried four 3-pointers and Francis had three while Beyer added another one in the game. The Bulldogs are now 5-6 this season and will play No. 4 Central Heights for fifth place at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Madison knocked off Waverly 31-24 to move to 7-2 on the season. The Bulldogs will play Hartford on Friday.
Also on Friday, the Northern Heights girls (5-3) play Mission Valley at 3 p.m. and the Emporia High girls (7-2) host Washburn Rural at 6 p.m.
BOYS
No. 8 Chase County fell to No. 5 West Franklin 57-51 in the Flint Hills Shootout. The Bulldogs took a 19-18 lead at the end of the first quarter but stumbled in the second period and found themselves trailing 35-28 at halftime. The Falcons led 43-39 headed to the fourth quarter and pulled further ahead before Chase County attempted a late surge that ultimately came up short. Cooper Schroer scored 21 for the Bulldogs while Pax Vogel added 10 and Rhett Reyer had nine. The Bulldogs dropped to 3-8 and will take on No. 6 Northern Heights for seventh place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Northern Heights, meanwhile, lost to No. 7 51-48. Braden Heins scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats and Kolden Ryberg added 15. Northern Heights dropped to 2-9 on the year and will play Chase County at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Madison beat Waverly 57-36 in a makeup game. The Bulldogs are now 7-2 and will play Hartford on Friday night.
