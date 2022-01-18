Former Olpe girls basketball head coach Jesse Nelson was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
Nelson – who retired from his position this summer – wrapped up his 44th and final season by leading the Eagles to a 25-0 record and a state championship. He stepped away from the sport with a 51-game winning streak and a 961-111 all-time record, which makes him the all-time winningest basketball coach in the state.
Olpe won state titles in 1981, 2010, 2011 and 2021 under Nelson and appeared in the state tournament 30 times. The 51-game winning streak from the 2019-20 season to the 2020-21 season wasn’t the longest of his career, as the Eagles won 77 straight games from 2009-2011.
On Feb. 6, 2012, Nelson won his 732nd game, making him the winningest head coach in Kansas basketball history across both genders and all classes.
In 2016, Nelson was selected to coach the West Team in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago, one of the highest honors that can be accorded a high school coach. Right beside him was his former player and longtime assistant coach Carolyn Davis, and together, in front of a nationally televised audience, they coached current WNBA stars such as Sabrina Ionescu and Lauren Cox, among other elite players.
While he enjoyed the glitz and glamor of the All-American Game, Nelson never decided to leave Olpe for a grander stage, although he had offers and even interviewed for at least one job elsewhere.
The year after the All-American Game, in 2017, Nelson’s last class of seniors began their freshman seasons and it was soon evident that this would be a special batch.
The class of 2021 went to the state tournament all four years — which wasn’t necessarily a rare feat, as 21 of the 23 teams Nelson and Davis coached together went to state. As juniors in 2020, they went 26-0 and had qualified for the state semifinals before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the remainder of the tournament to be aborted.
And finally, 2020-21, the Eagles ran the table again, going 25-0 en route to Nelson’s fourth state title, which climaxed with a 42-25 championship game victory over Norwich on March 13, 2021, for win No. 951.
