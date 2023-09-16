The Emporia cross country team will be at the Baldwin City Invite today at the Baldwin City Golf Course.
The teams are coming off their home invite last Saturday that took place at Jones Park.
Head coach Mike Robinson wants to see the girls continue their strong start to the season, while seeing some of their boys close the gap.
"The girls have had a strong start to the season at both Emporia and Manhattan," Robinson said. "I look to see them continue to move up and compete each week. On the boys side, Daghyn will most likely be a frontrunner, which is what we're expecting to see. We've been working on moving that pack of our 2-3-4 guys and trying to help them close that gap between them and Daghyn."
True has run the course once before, during his sophomore year last year. He noted the course is well maintained and there aren't many hills, as it is a golf course.
"We ran it last year but I don't think we ran it my freshman year," True said. "I have a little bit of experience with it. It's a golf course, so it has nice grass and it's well-maintained. I know it's not very hilly and has some rolling hills, so I know it's going to be a fast meet."
Freshman Madison Evans has been a bright spot early on for the girls, medaling at both of her first two high school events. Evans finished sixth at Manhattan and 11th at Emporia. She noted the upperclassmen have helped with how she approaches race day.
"They have been a big help in showing me how to keep my pace better and when the right times are to speed up," Evans said.
