The harmonious melodies of the Emporia Children’s Choir are set to begin once again as it extends a warm invitation to young talents in grades 4 - 8.
Embarking on its second season of musical exploration, the choir promises an experience that nurtures talent and fosters a love for music.
“I feel like the community definitely sees a need for this organization,” said founder Anna Ryan, who started the choir after recognizing a need for extracurricular activities for children interested in music. “We’ve all heard the statistics that an involved child is a happy child, and this is just another opportunity for them to be involved with their peers and the community at large.”
Rehearsals are scheduled every Tuesday, from 6 - 6:45 p.m. beginning Aug. 22 and continuing through to Oct. 3, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1508 W. 12th Ave.
This year, USD 284 Chase County Junior High/High School music teacher David Magana has joined Ryan to lead the choir. Magana said Ryan approached him about the Emporia Children’s Choir and he was excited to step out of his comfort zone by working with younger children.
“I’m pretty excited to get in there and work with younger kids,” he said. “Part of what I enjoy about singing in choir is singing in a group. It’s like a team experience. It’s not like a team experience with a sport, but you can take that idea and put it in a choir. Everyone has to be giving their best for that team to be successful.”
Ryan said it will be good to have a male vocalist to demonstrate different tones and ranges.
“They can hear him and think, ‘Oh, it’s OK to be a guy who sings,’” she said. “To have that role model of a healthy male voice is something I’m really excited about.”
The Emporia Children’s Choir will perform in two upcoming concerts that will showcase the dedication and hard work of its members this session. The concerts are scheduled for Sept. 16 during the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta, and Oct. 5 with the Emporia State University, Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School choirs.
