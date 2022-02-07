CLAREMORE, OKLA.–Jordan Coblin hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left as Rogers State outlasted the Emporia State men’s basketball team 82-81 in overtime Saturday.
The game was close throughout and featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner each scored 32 points for the Hornets (16-6, 11-5 MIAA), but the next leading scorer was Mason Thiessen with just four points.
Emporia State shot 40.4% (21 of 52) from the field and 33.3% (9 of 27) from 3-point range. The Hillcats shot 46.7% (28 of 60) overall and 47.6% (10 of 21) from long distance.
The Hornets will return to action against Northwest Missouri State at home at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
