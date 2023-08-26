A new supermarket offering a variety of fresh produce, meats, sweet breads and pastries, will soon open in Emporia.
El Rio Bravo Supermarket will be located at 1324 Industrial Rd., in the space formerly occupied by Aldi. According to the company website, El Rio Bravo is an “authentic Hispanic grocery store” offering meat, bakery, produce, cakes and other services.
This will be the chain’s fourth location in Kansas. They currently have one location in Kansas City and two in Wichita.
“We get some customers from Emporia. They shop at our Wichita locations. Honestly, for a long time, they have been saying, ‘When are you going to open in Emporia?’ and we just never thought about it because we were kind of busy until this opportunity came and we decided to jump on it,” Abdo Halum, co-owner, said.
El Rio Bravo is owned by brothers Hakim and Abdo Halum and their uncle, Juma Asker, but the legacy dates all the way back to the Halum’s father, who owned Hispanic grocery stores throughout California until he retired.
As of 2014, the brothers moved to Kansas City and their father recently returned to Jerusalem.
Inspired by their time in California and Texas — as well as the Mexican name for the Rio Grande, as it is called in the United States, which runs through both countries — the brothers opened “El Rio Bravo” with their uncle.
“We had friends in Cali and Dallas, they had markets called ‘Rios’ and some of them called ‘Bravo,’ so we combined them,” Abdo explained. “... Once you walk into the store, the atmosphere is going to be different. You’re going to feel like you are in a Latin country. The stuff we are going to provide, the music, the atmosphere.”
El Rio Bravo will offer often hard-to-find Hispanic brands of beers, sodas and candies, as well as pastries made in-house from scratch, selections of marinated meats and much more. The supermarket sources its food from Texas and directly from Mexico, ensuring that it can offer selections not available anywhere else.
“We will have a lot of Hispanic items that people might not find in town, but we will provide to the customers,” Abdo said. “There’s a lot of frozen stuff that Hispanics use, such as Goya products. We are going to have all the bakery items, mainly Hispanic sweet bread. All the meat cuts, most of it will be Hispanic cut, plus the vegetables and fruits, there is a lot of stuff that we are going to provide at good quality and good prices.”
“Everything from fresh meats to produce,” Hakim added. “We’re going to open a bakery and make everything from scratch. Cake, seafood department … marinated meats. I don’t think anyone here in town has a large selection of marinated meats.”
Abdo said the supermarket places an emphasis on having fresh, affordable and homemade items.
“A lot of places, they sell the bread, sweet bread, donuts, cake. They buy it frozen. We aren’t doing that,” Abdo said. “We make everything from scratch. All the bread, all the cake. It’s made daily. It’s fresh every day.”
Purchasing the former Aldi building only a month ago, the brothers said they have just recently gotten the keys, and are currently working to establish a layout before the renovations begin.
They are expecting to employ at least 50 people, with a local manager to oversee the Emporia store and are shooting to open before Thanksgiving, depending on how quickly they can obtain their permits and remodel the store to fit its new offerings.
“It’s not going to need a lot of work, like when you do it from scratch,” Abdo said. There’s plumbing, and electricity in the store. There are a lot of things that exist that we might keep. It shouldn’t take a long time.”
El Rio Bravo will be open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day of the year.
