The county commission continued discussions on the 2024 budget and approved updates to its Human Resources policies at its meeting Thursday morning.
Counselor Molly Priest presented commissioners with updates to the county’s human resources policies. The commission approved policies for the Pregnant Worker’s Fairness Act Policy, leave of absence, Family Medical Leave Act, personal property, sick pool, department head manual and the fitness center.
Most of the policies bring the county into compliance with federal law, while the sick pool policy will allow county employees to donate sick leave to coworkers. The fitness center policy would allow employees to bring their minor high school children with them to use the county fitness center.
The commission did not approve a COLA policy, which would have required the commission to look at the cost of living adjustment each year, stating that considering a COLA is already standard practice.
The commissioners also discussed the ongoing budget process for the fiscal year 2024.
Controller Dan Williams said the county is currently at a 4.5-mill increase in its budget process, sitting at 57.73 mills, though the budget has not been finalized.
In further business, the commission approved receiving bids for a website redesign and hosting. Public relations manager Vici Smith said the bid would include having the website created, as well as maintenance to ensure the website meets government compliance.
The commission also approved closing Road L, the Allen Road, from 4th Street to Highway 56 for the Allen Veterans Fall Festival, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7.
