What is the cost to the taxpayer for improvements for roads and utilities for proposed “Warren Buffett Development” for heavy industry in the country side, which is nothing but “spot zoning,” and why pay nearly $200,000 for comprehensive planning for an outcome like this?
This development is a huge scam for the benefit of the 1 percenters, as lawmakers find more deceptive ways to drain the taxpayers.
A lifetime criminal said, “It does not pay to be a criminal outside of government.”
WC Fields said, “there comes a time in the affairs of men when you have to take the tail of the bull and face the situation.”
In conclusion, if the taxpayers are able to put the fire out on this Warren Buffett project, it does not mean the circus has left town.
Your government is your responsibility.
KB Thomas Jr.
Emporia
