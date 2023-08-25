Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State Cross Country programs will have a sneak peak at their season on Sunday when they host their annual Alumni Run and Running Hornets Cross Country Hall of Fame luncheon.
The day will start with alumni check in starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday at the ESU Cross Country Course in Jones Park in northwest Emporia. All alumni in attendance as well as the 2023 version of the Hornets will be recognized starting at 9:00 a.m. After the introductions a combined men’s and women’s 5K race will be held on the ESU course. Following the race this year’s Cross Country Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced at the finish line.
After the race the festivities will move to the Colonial Ballroom in the ESU Memorial Union for the Cross Country Hall of Fame luncheon. Two national runner-up women’s teams, seven individual men and six individual women make up the second class of the ESU Running Hornets Cross Country Hall of Fame.
Alumni Run Schedule of Events
8:00 – 8:45 a.m. Alums check in at finish line area when you arrive at Jones Park
9:00 a.m. Introductions
Men & Women: 5K Race starts after introductions
After race Inductee Introductions at Finish Line
11:30 a.m. Luncheon and Induction Ceremony in ESU Memorial Union Ballroom
Teams
1980 Women’s XC Team: National Runner-Up
The 1980 women’s cross country team was the first in ESU history. The Lady Hornet harriers placed second behind Fort Hays in the NAIA District 10 meet and finished second behind Wisconsin Parkside in the very first NAIA Women’s National Cross Country Championships.
1986 Women’s XC Team: National Runner-Up
The 1986 Lady Hornets finished second in the NAIA National meet in Kenosha, Wisconsin. ESU won the conference and district meets, placing five runners in the top eight in both meets.
Men’s Individual
Inductees
Artie Dunn
Artie Dunn became the second cross country All-American in ESU history when he finished ninth at the 1956 NAIA National Cross Country Championships.
Clarence Herpich
Clarence Herpich placed 13th in the 1962 National Cross Country Championship meet at the Hornets won their fourth national championship in five years.
David Brinsko
David Brinsko earned NAIA All-American honors in the 1968 NAIA Nationals, finishing in 15th place. Brinkso finished in fourth at the CIC meet.
Dennis Nee
Dennis Nee was a track and cross country standout from 1068-1972. He earned All-American honors in cross country by finishing seventh at the 1971 national meet. Nee was also a member of the Australian World Cross Country Championship team in 1975.
David Kipelio
David Kipelio was a nine-time All-American in track and once in cross country finishing 21st at the 1989 NAIA Cross Country Championships. He was a three-time NAIA National Champion on the track, twice in the steeplechase and once in the indoor two mile.
Gary Lyles
Gary Lyles was the final NAIA All-American for Emporia State when he finished 16th at Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1991. Lyles led the team to a fifth place finish, their highest finish in 23 years. Lyles finished second to lead the 1991 men to their first ever District 10 cross country title in the 21 year history of District 10 competition.
Andrew LaRouche
Andrew LaRouche went from a walk-on to an All-American at ESU. He finished 20th in the 1993 NCAA DII National Cross Country Championships. He finished second in the 1992 MIAA meet. LaRouche finished 49th in the 1991 NAIA National meet to help the Hornets to a fifth place finish.
Women’s Individual
Inductees
Kelly McCammon
Murphy
Kelly McCammon competed in track and cross country from 1982-1986. She earned six All-American honors in track and cross country. She was an NAIA All-American in cross country after placing 16th at the 1984 national championships. She was the NAIA national champion in the indoor mile in 1986.
Susan Stine-Melgares
Susan Stine was a four-time All-American for the Hornets from 1985-1990. She led the Emporia State women’s cross country team to a runner-up finish at the 1986 NAIA National Cross Country Championships with a 15th place individual showing. She was a five-time District 10 champion in track and cross country, leading her teams to four District 10 titles.
Amy Potter Metcalf
Amy Potter competed for the Hornets from 1985-1987. Her 16th place finish at the 1986 NAIA National Cross Country Championships helped the Lady Hornets to a NAIA national runner-up finish. Potter won the 1986 District 10 cross country title.
Cindy Blakeley Cameron
Cindy Blakeley earned All-American honors in cross country in 1987, finishing ninth in the NAIA National meet. She was the national runner-up in the 1999 indoor mile, setting a new ESU record.
Jennifer Mullen
Jennifer Mullen earned All-American honors placing ninth in the NAIA National Championships in 1990. She was a two-time District 10 Cross Country Champion. Mullen was a four-time All-American as she captured honors in the three-mile run and the marathon.
Kadri Kelve
Kadri Kelve became the first female runner from Emporia State to earn All-American honors in cross country at the NCAA Division II level. Her senior season she finished 13th in nation at the 2002 NCAA Cross Country Championships after winning the MIAA title. She capped off her outstanding career at Emporia State by winning the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2003 NCAA DII National Track and Field Outdoor Championships in meet record time. In her senior season of 2002-2003, she won an amazing eight MIAA individual track titles and the cross country title.
MIAA PRESEASON CROSS COUNTRY COACHES POLLS RELEASED
The MIAA has released the 2023 Preseason Coaches Polls for men’s and women’s cross country. The Hornet men are picked eighth in the association while the women are slated for tenth this fall.
Missouri Southern is the preseason favorite on the men’s side while Pittsburg State is the top ranked team for the women.
Emporia State will open the regular season on Saturday, September 2 at the JK Gold Classic in Wichita, Kan. The MIAA Championships are scheduled for Friday, October 20 at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia, Mo.
2023 MIAA Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Missouri Southern (7) — 96 points
2. Nebraska Kearney (3) — 88 points
3. Pittsburg State — 83 points
4. Washburn — 71 points
5. Northwest Missouri (1) — 62 points
6. Central Missouri — 61 points
7. Missouri Western — 48 points
8. Emporia State — 32 points
9. Fort Hays State — 29 points
10. Rogers State — 25 points
11. Newman — 10 points
2023 MIAA Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Pittsburg State (10) — 139 points
2. Nebraska Kearney (1) — 130 points
3. Northwest Missouri — 115 points
4. Rogers State — 108 points
5. Missouri Southern (2) — 104 points
6. Fort Hays State — 102 points
7. Central Missouri — 73 points
8. Missouri Western — 66 points
9. Washburn — 60 points
10. Emporia State — 48 points
11. Newman — 34 points
12. Central Oklahoma — 23 points
13. Lincoln — 12 points
