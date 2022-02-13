State Sen. Jeff Longbine and state Reps. Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith addressed their constituents in Emporia Saturday morning.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters hosted the legislators and a sizeable crowd in a legislative dialogue at Flint Hills Technical College.
The three Republican lawmakers each opened by addressing the state’s new congressional map, which was approved Wednesday after the Senate and House overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto.
The Associated Press reported that the map splits the state's side of the Kansas City area between two districts, making it harder for U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection this year. The GOP map also moves the liberal northeast Kansas enclave of Lawrence into a district with conservative central and western Kansas communities some six hours away by car.
Longbine said that he anticipates that the approved map – called the Ad Astra map – will be challenged in court and said that choosing between the maps proposed by each party was “a very difficult process, a very political process.”
“There are some noticeable differences between the two maps,” he said. “The major argument came down to splitting either Wyandotte County and Johnson County. The reality of it is that you cannot put both of those into the same congressional district because they have too much population, so one of those counties or both needed to be split.”
Longbine said he supported the Ad Astra map, which kept Johnson County whole and split Wyandotte County, adding that “Johnson County, whether we like it or not, is the economic driver of the state.”
His concerns with the Democratic map – called the Bluestem map – included the fact that it split Johnson County instead of Wyandotte County and that it split Lyon County.
“You had Emporia and Americus in the 1st, you had Olpe, Neosho Rapids, Hartford and Reading in the 2nd,” he said. “I saw no logical reason to do that. My job is to represent the 17th District and to split the 17th District between the congressional districts didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”
Schreiber also approved the Ad Astra map and said that “I don’t have a problem” with Lyon County moving into the 2nd District because he felt Lyon County has a lot in common with Shawnee County, which is also in the 2nd District.
He also said he was in favor of Lyon County being kept whole rather than split between the 1st and 2nd Districts.
“It’s going to get reviewed by the court and if they see any issues with it, it’ll be sent back to us and we’ll go to work again,” he said. “We want to get these done.”
Smith said that there is any number of potential district maps, but that at some point, more populous areas have to be split and often that is done along “political” or “ethnic” lines.
“It’s hard to find which street to put that line on without dividing certain folks,” he said. “In the end, what you try to do is come up with the best set of numbers that you can at the least amount of deviation. There are zero deviations on this map. That’s one thing that we were shooting for. … We believe that what we did was the fairest that we could come up with and we’ll see what the courts have to say.”
A few constituents expressed concerns about redistricting.
One said he was frustrated by the “political calculus” of the GOP majority and that the approved map “doesn’t pass the smell test.”
“I recognize there are a lot with difficulties with getting the numbers to come out, but there are 1,000 different ways to draw this up,” he said. “The bad thing is, if it passes, the rest of the state sort of gets thrown under the bus. For what? We get one more Republican congressman in Washington?”
One constituent said that a comparison of the Republican and Democratic maps disseminated by Longbine accurately described the Republican map but provided “misinformation” about the Democratic map.
Longbine said he wasn’t aware of any inaccurate information on the sheet and said that the information came directly from the nonpartisan research department.
“I did have help putting it together but the points that are made are, to my knowledge, completely accurate,” he said.
HOUSING
Longbine said currently there are “a number of housing bills in the Senate that are extremely important,” including a continuation and expansion of the rural housing incentive district program.
“Our community’s probably been the leader in the state on using RHID and we need to make sure that we continue that,” he said. “And if we can expand that to other areas of the state or make them more aware of it, I think that’s extremely important.”
He said there are also a few housing development tax credit bills for communities with populations of fewer than 50,000 people.
“Oftentimes, when you’re looking at our more rural counties with the cost of infrastructure the cost of building, there is not an economic reason to do development and so we’re trying to figure out a way to further and strengthen our ability to shore up the housing supply in our more rural communities,” he said.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Longbine, Schreiber and Smith all talked about an economic development bill tailored to draw a prospective project to the state. The project would be a $4 billion investment that would employ 4,000 people. The name of the company hasn’t been publicly released and Kansas is competing with Oklahoma to attract the company.
“We developed to make sure our incentives were compatible and competitive with the other state that we’re in a competition with,” Longbine said.
Schreiber said that the bill offers “a big package of incentives and so forth but I think there’s enough accountability around it so that it’s going to be tremendous with the state, whether we get this project or another project in the future.”
Smith said that while the project would likely be located somewhere in the northeastern part of the state, it would benefit other communities and the state as a whole as well.
“As we move forward, this, of course, will draw more people into our state and businesses that are attached to it, suppliers,” he said. “And then you’re talking about hospitals and schools and you’re talking about convenience stores and shopping, etc. That’s how you grow infrastructure, so you have to make sacrifices up front, hopefully, to have those gains in the end.”
Longbine said the decision could be made as early as the end of the month but that there is no specified timetable.
(1) comment
For what? We get one more Republican congressman in Washington?”
I love how Longbine pretends like this isn't a big deal... he must think his constituents are idiots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.