Construction work could affect your drive to and from downtown Emporia, beginning Wednesday.
Emporia city officials say the BSNF Railroad will repair a bridge above the Mechanic Street underpass. The underpass will be closed until the work ends, which could take as long as 60 days.
This will be the second closure of Mechanic Street at that point in less than 12 months. A lengthy shutdown last year was due to a city street rehabilitation project, which ended in November.
City crews plan to post a detour route around the repair. The easiest options are to use Commercial Street to the west or Market Street to the east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.