The country-rock band famous for the song “Kiss You All Over” had a very different theme in Emporia this weekend.
Exile performed a “Christmas Concert” at the Granada Theatre Saturday night. The band promoted its new album “Joyful Noise,” which includes original music by band members.
It was the first of two weekend “Christmas concerts” at the Granada. The Emporia Municipal Band held its annual performance there Sunday afternoon.
The Granada has announced two events so far for 2023. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will play big band music Friday, February 3, followed by “A Tribute to INXS” Saturday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.