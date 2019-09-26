Walnut Elementary was one of three small neighborhood schools built in the mid-50s during the baby-boom years. Maynard, Walnut and William Allen White schools opened about the same time.
An addition in the late 80s increased the number of classrooms to accommodate enrollment increases. A third addition of classrooms, a library, a music room and a high-wind shelter is part of the 2019 bond proposal. The improvements also would include some system updates to allow for better temperature control.
Student Academics
The extra space provided by the new construction will allow small-group instruction to be moved to more appropriate spaces. Principal Jami Dakin said teachers are using previous closets for small-group instruction.
“These spaces were not designed to hold classes and therefore are not properly ventilated causing warm temperatures and lack of airflow,” she said.
Classroom renovations at Walnut and other elementary schools will incorporate features found in the “model classroom” updated at Walnut in 2018. The features include tables and multiple types of seating, all easily movable to allow for flexible use of space and a positive, inviting learning environment. It includes more storage, a sink, and easy access to all current district technology.
“The model classroom at Walnut is a step toward the vision of what USD 253 students could have if the bond were to pass,” Dakin said.
Safety and Security
A new gymnasium will also serve as a high-wind shelter to protect all 265 students and 55 teachers and support staff during life-threatening weather. Currently, only two of Emporia’s nine schools have high-wind shelters.
“Currently only half of our students fit in the small, dark basement, after descending a narrow staircase that was never intended for student use,” Dakin said. “The rest of the students and staff are spread throughout the building in the safest spaces we have identified, none of which are considered high-wind shelters. Being spread in multiple locations also makes it difficult to monitor the safety of all students and staff if a true emergency did occur.”
Building Systems
The bond proposal includes upgrades to building systems to allow for consistent temperatures and better airflow and ventilation.
“Our students and staff look forward to the day that temperatures and humidity are regulated throughout the building” Dakin said.
“These may seemlike modern conveniences,” she said, “but they are critical for self-regulation and effective learning environments. We are excited about continuing to support the health and safety of our students and staff.”
The kitchen also will be updated to allow for more on-site food preparation that will allow food service to provide fresher hot meals to students.
Logan Avenue, Village and William Allen White school kitchens will undergo similar improvements.
In Summary
The bond projects will provide these improvements at Walnut Elementary:
•Adequate storm shelter
• Secure entry into the building
• Updated and modernized classrooms
• New gym, music room, library, and small group academic space
• Appropriate learning environments for all students based on their needs
• Updated aging building systems
• Updated temperature controls
Open House for Stakeholders
Voters who have not been inside Walnut recently are encouraged to visit one of our upcoming open houses. Village, Logan Avenue, William Allen White, Maynard and Emporia Middle School will be open for tours and informal conversation on the following dates.
• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15
• 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20
