The Emporia Post 5 A Legion baseball team will be hosting the Zone 5 & 6 Tournament Saturday-Monday at Soden’s Grove.
Post 5 is the five-seed and will play four-seed Garnett at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner between Emporia and Garnett will play at 3 p.m. against the Topeka Senators.
The 1 p.m. contest has Chanute, the three-seed, taking on sixth-seed Ottawa. The winner of that contest will play Iola, the two-seed at 5 p.m.
The winner of the 3 and 5 p.m. games will advance to the Zone 5 Championship Game to be held at 5 p.m. Monday.
Sunday’s games between at 1 p.m. with the loser between Emporia and Garnett, facing the loser of the Saturday 5 p.m. game at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m., the loser between Chanute and Iola will play the loser of the Saturday 3 p.m. game. The winners of those two contests will face each other at 3 p.m. for the right to go to the Zone 6 Championship Game at 7 p.m. Monday.
The loser of the Zone 5 Championship Game will face the consolation semifinal winner.
All games will be played at Soden’s Grove.
