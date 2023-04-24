Music lovers were treated to an hour of outstanding music from four different choirs Friday evening at the First United Methodist Church.
The Emporia State University Music Department brought together the ESU Chamber Singers, ESU A Capella Choir, Osage City High School Choir, and Emporia High School Chorale for a program of stellar vocal performances.
Before a pandemic hiatus, the ESU Music Department coordinated a high school invitational concert. Director Dr. Joshua Donaldson explained that the performance has evolved into ChoralFest.
“It’s a way for us to connect with high schools and build relationships. These students are a joy to work with,” Donaldson said.
The program opened with the Emporia High School Chorale, directed by Sarah Bays and accompanied by Melinda Groves. From an opening a capella piece with pulsing percussion to the swinging rhythm of a gospel spiritual arrangement, the Chorale delighted the audience.
Selections by the ESU Chamber Singers, directed by Dr. Donaldson and accompanied by Tiffany Budke, showcased the rich talents of the musicians. Soloists Cristi Termaat, Sam Letts, and Anna Banman gave powerful, emotional performances, including the compelling “Stand Up” from the movie Harriet.
Directed by Dr. Clinton Johnson and accompanied by Melinda Groves, the Osage City High School Choir be-bopped through “We Go Together” from the musical Grease for their closing number.
The ESU A Capella Choir will soon embark on a Washington, D.C. tour, and is fundraising for that event. Money raised is given directly to the students as a per diem for the tour. The campaign ends May 8.
Dr. Donaldson introduced the A Capella Choir, noting that they would be performing “a snippet of the upcoming April 29 program, which we’re taking to Washington, D.C. Here’s a bit of what to expect.”
The incredibly powerful “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” sets the last words of seven Black men to music, including these: “Officers, why do you have your guns out?” and “Mom, I’m going to college.” A Capella Choir soloists were Cole Williamson, Chris Peine, Cole Wagner, and Julia Rollings-South. The group closed with the compelling and joyous “Glory” from the movie Selma, which was originally sung by John Legend.
The evening finale featured the combined choirs plus percussionists Adrian Ingles, Cole Wagner, and Jade Potter for a crowd-pleasing “Wangol”.
For another opportunity to enjoy the ESU Choirs, mark April 29 on your calendars. “Let Us March On: Voices of the Black Diaspora”, an evening of music by Black and African American composers, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The concert will premiere the program being taken on tour to Washington, D.C. in May.
For more information about the concert, the tour, and the fundraiser, contact the ESU Music Department at emporia.edu/music, email Donaldson at jdonald1@emporia.edu, or telephone 620-341-5436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.