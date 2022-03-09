The Olpe boys basketball team enters the final phase of its goal of claiming a consecutive Class 1A Division I State Championship on Wednesday.
Olpe (22-1) heads west to United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, meeting Troy (16-7) in a first-round matchup at 2 p.m.
“The eight teams that make the state, they’re there for a reason,” said Olpe had coach Chris Schmidt. “So we know that we’re gonna have to go out and play good basketball, and really all we’re gonna focus on is our game on Wednesday.”
The Eagles’ arduous season schedule should help them in this final stretch of the postseason.
“I do think our schedule, especially here in February, has really challenged us in some ways," Schmidt said. “We played a lot of 3A schools and had to go through some things. I think our league is pretty tough. I really do. I think a couple of these teams that battle would be right in there too. I think we’re battle-tested.”
Lyon County League rival Waverly will be playing in the Class 1A Division II State Championship bracket.
Olpe will need its full firepower to remain on the throne. The hoop prowess and athleticism of Derek Hoelting, Damon Redeker and Truman Bailey will have to be front and center this week. The trio lit it up during sub-state play — and throughout the season — and will be key factors moving forward. Hoelting is also a formidable rebound force around the basket.
“I know these kids will give it everything they got,” Schmidt said. “We’ll go out and see what we can do.”
But Schmidt knows a new season starts today.
“We’ve got some kids that went through this last year, so we’ll lean on them a little bit,” he said. “It’s a different atmosphere, and everybody’s zero-zero.”
