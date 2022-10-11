Happy children were the highlight of the Loretto Langley Kids Zone grand opening Saturday morning at the Lyon County History Center in downtown Emporia.
The Kids Zone, newly named the Loretto Langley Exploratorium, features the Tinker Thinker Lab, an activity wall, a puppet theatre and stage, a dramatic play area, and a playhouse with a barnyard area for the smallest explorers.
“Loretto was a teacher, and these types of projects are what she would have liked for her trust money to be spent on,” Mike Langley said. Loretto Langley and Mike’s father were first cousins. Mike Langley serves as co-trustee on the Loretto Langley Advisory Board, with Joe Wendling and Steve Kuhlmann.
Lisa Soller, Lyon County History Center Deputy Director, explained, “Even before the Lyon County History Center opened we knew there needed to be a special children’s area. We approached the Loretto Langley Trust and because of their generosity we were able to create this space. In the subsequent years we were able to secure funding from the Bill and Aloha Preston Trust, Earl and Stelouise Sauder Youth Fund, Emporia Rotary Club, and St. Patrick’s Committee to complete this space.
“In 2019 we met with the Loretto Langley Trustees to give them a tour of the space and discuss a name change. We sought additional funds and worked with Emporia Rotary Club for the painting labor and Amy Heineken to paint the murals. Then March 2020 happened. The COVID-19 pandemic changed our operations. We closed the space due to the intense daily cleaning that would have been required for a kids’ area. After two-plus years, we had our soft opening on June 1 just in time for Unbound Gravel.”
Kayla and Matt Luder’s children, three-year-old Oliver and 18-month-old Ella, were immersed in exploring the tiny train activity.
“We’ve been here before,” Kayla Luder said. “Denise Dorcey, who works with our kiddos through Parents As Teachers, told us about it, so we came.”
Dwight and Jessica Russell watched their two-year-old son Quintus deftly work at the pint-sized light board table.
“We saw this on Google and thought we’d check it out,” Jessica Russell said. “We haven’t seen anything else yet, because Quintus saw the light board, pulled up a chair, and here we are. He likes the Children’s Museum in Topeka, and we’re so glad to know we have this right here in Emporia now.”
Three things to know about the Loretto Langley Exploratorium at the Lyon County History Center, from the museum’s directors:
1. It’s free. A suggested donation of $3 for adults and $1 for kids is appreciated, but not required. We feel the History Center including the Exploratorium should be accessible to all.
2. We have plans for dedicated learning opportunities in a structured environment.
3. For the first time, the Lyon County History Center is part of the Emporia Community Foundation Match Day this year. Funds raised through 2022 Match Day go toward the education department, including the Exploratorium, and scholarships for dedicated learning opportunities.
“We are so pleased with all the help we’ve gotten from various organizations,” Lyon County History Center Executive Director Greg Jordan said. “The kids just love it. It is so satisfying to see them leave with a smile on their face.”
The Lyon County History Center is located at 711 Commercial St., and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reach them by phone at 620-340-6310, find them on Facebook, or visit their website at explorelyoncounty.org. If you would like to donate for Match Day, contact Jordan or Soller for more information.
