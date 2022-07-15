The Lyon County Commission has reached an agreement on the 2023 budget.
The commission moved to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and publish a note of public hearing for the budget at its meeting on Thursday.
While the county will go over the revenue-neutral rate, the mill levy will stay flat. Currently, the mill levy is 53.28 mills, the same as last year.
The commission will also move $800,000 from the sales tax fund to the general fund to hold down the mill levy.
“That’s what it’s designed to do, that’s why the voters voted for it, to do that,” county controller Dan Williams said.
While Road and Bridge took some cuts this year, their overall budget was increased by $1.284 million, including increased labor costs and inflation on steel, oil, and more.
“The main thing we are trying to figure out is where the gas prices and diesel prices are going to be in 2023,” Williams said. “Nobody knows. So we’re trying to do the best estimate and we don't want to go too high so we’re trying to settle on something in between."
The total budget is currently at about $30 million, Williams said.
“That includes the departments that are funded by the state,” he added. “That’s all included in that budget number.”
Once the current budget is published, commissioners cannot increase the amount, but it can always go down.
“Anytime you put a budget together it's wrong, so we’re just guessing what it's going to be in a year from now,” Williams said.
In their discussion of the budget, commissioners agreed that spending on needs was the priority, and spending on wants would be more difficult.
“Discretionary spending will not be as easy, or unbudgeted spending, will not be as easy as was in the past years,” Chair Rollie Martin said.
The commission also approved an employee gym, available to employees and their families. The gym would be located on the second floor of the courthouse in the old main courtroom and would have a traditional weight room, cardio machines, and an area for meditation and yoga.
“We know that physical fitness can combat, alleviate a lot of stress,” Janice Huffman, director of human resources, said. “We just kind of wanted to get a leg up, and have a good return on that kind of investment by having, or at least supporting the idea of work/life balance when it comes to going to the gym.”
Huffman said having the gym in the courthouse would make going to the gym easier and more affordable to access for employees, and would cut down on the time employees would be away from their families.
“I think it's a good thing for the employees,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “More productivity, better mental health, like you’re talking about, I can definitely see the pluses of it.”
Commissioners approved the funding for the gym, not to exceed $100,000, out of the American Rescue fund. Local taxpayer dollars will not fund the project.
The commission also approved a request from Huffman for $250 to fund the county’s Corporate Challenge team, to help pay for registration fees and supplies to make uniforms.
Julie Goverty Walter with the North Central Flint-Hills Area Agency on Aging presented the commission with the organization’s quarterly report.
In the last two months, the Agency provided assistance to 269 unique customers and 1088 contacts, gave senior health insurance counseling to 13 unique customers and 33 contacts, distributed 204 meal boxes, made visits to various Lyon County Senior Centers, and participated in Lyon County Council on Aging meetings.
“We’re still recovering,” she said. “COVID has really done a number on our services and our programs and participation, particularly in RSVP as well as other volunteer challenges that we have.”
The agency is powered by volunteers, Goverty Walter said. To keep the operation running, NCFHAAA asked commissioners for an additional allocation of $7,000 for a 3% wage increase and an increase in insurance and $14,000 to support wage supplements for staff, primarily with boxed meals.
“We are challenged, like every other organization or employer, to provide competitive wages so that we can maintain our staffing patterns in our offices so that we can do services,” Goverty Walter said.
