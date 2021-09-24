The Emporia High boys soccer team tied Topeka High 1-1 in a home match Thursday evening.
Edwin Maciel scored for the Spartans in the first half, but Topeka High later knotted up the game. Neither team could net another through the remainder of regulation and overtime.
On Tuesday, the Spartans fell to undefeated Centennial League power Washburn Rural 6-1.
Jefry Linares scored the Spartans’ only goal in the second half after they already trailed 6-0.
The loss snapped Emporia’s four-match winning streak.
After this week’s action, the Spartans are now 6-2-1. They will return to the pitch at Topeka West on Tuesday.
