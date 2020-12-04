For a second time the USD 253 denied the formal request the Emporia Gazette made for an unredacted copy of the separation agreement for USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case who abruptly resigned on Nov. 20.
The Emporia Gazette’s second request was made under the Kansas Open Records Act.
Since the district has not produced the document, The Emporia Gazette is now conferring with legal counsel on possible next steps as we continue to investigate whether the Emporia community will be allowed to view the entire contract.
“It is unfortunate that the district is being secretive and not transparent with the community about the reason for the separation as well as what the Emporia School district is paying under the separation agreement, especially since taxpayer money is paying for the former superintendent’s salary,” said Chris Walker, Publisher of the Emporia Gazette.
On Nov. 23, The Emporia Gazette requested a copy of the separation agreement as well as information regarding who negotiated the terms of said agreement between Mr. Case and the school district. We received a redacted version of the separation agreement the following evening.
After consulting with legal counsel, we submitted a formal request through the Freedom of Information Act and Kansas Open Records Act, again requesting the unredacted agreement, including a reason for the separation, along with a copy of Mr. Case's most recent employment contract with the school district and a breakdown of the total sum to be paid out to Mr. Case under the terms of the agreement.
The district responded Thursday to the request claiming that declassifying portions of the separation agreement "would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy" as per K.S.A. 45-221(a)(30). The district claims the redacted portions of the separation agreement do not address reasons for separation or monetary compensation and that "Disclosing this redacted information would only serve to provide information of a personal nature regarding Mr. Case which we believe would be an unwarranted invasion of his privacy. Some of the redacted information is also exempt from disclosure based on K.S.A. 45-221(a)(4), K.S.A. 45-221(a)(1), and/or K.S.A. 72-2411. Therefore we respectfully decline to disclose those redacted portions of the separation agreement."
Stay with The Emporia Gazette for updates on this developing situation.
When something smells like crap, it usually is.
