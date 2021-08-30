In just three hours, $7,000 was raised during the return of Parkapalooza Saturday afternoon at Strong City Park. The record-setting fundraiser brought in $2,500 more than the 2019 event.
Games, water slides, a dunk tank, food and a cornhole tournament were some of the fun activities packed into just three hours. Katie Mann, one of the event organizers, said planning started sometime in May.
“There’s a lot of planning that goes into it,” she said. “Barb Davis, she’s our leader. She’s wonderful; she organizes and keeps everyone in line.”
Sandy Luder was one of the volunteers for the event who spent a good part of the evening getting dropped in the dunk tank. A retired teacher in Chase County Public Schools, she said manning the tank was a good excuse to egg on former students.
“I just wanted to get in and have fun with some kids,” she said. “I wanted to do some smack talk when I was there; I had a lot of fun with it. I think they were more than happy to get me all wet.”
Luder said she loves to see the continued improvements at the park.
“When they started the plans with this, they came up to the school and went into every classroom and asked the kids what they’d like to see in the park,” she said. “I really appreciate the community involvement.”
Heather Fink of Cottonwood Falls was enjoying the evening at the event with her family. She said Strong City Park is a big part of her family’s lives.
“We own the hardware store across the street — my in-laws do — and they walk the kids over to the park all the time,” she said. “I think we have a lot to do here in a small town.”
The annual event began as a way to bring improvements to the park, starting with playground equipment. Now the focus is on bringing a splash pad into the mix.
“When we built the park, when we did that community build for the park, the city had already talked about doing a splash pad,” Mann said. “So, when I asked about doing the park, they said that they were good with that, as long as phase two is a splash pad.”
A teacher at Chase County Elementary School, where project-based learning is a large part of the curriculum, Mann said her fourth graders had a large part in the design of the splash park last year, along with a committee of adults.
“I thought, what a better project than having kids actually work and design the splash park?” she said. “My fourth graders from last year actually worked with the company. They talked to the guy that’s doing the design work and we had video conferences and stuff with him to kind of come up with them. They researched the different systems and the different components, they went to city meetings with me and presented to city council. They did awesome.”
Students also had a big part in the original park project, too. Mann said kids gave their input on the designs and helped with the build.
“I think that helps with maintaining the park,” she said. “I think we have a lot less vandalism and they take pride that it’s truly their park, so they take care of it, too. I think it’s good to involve the kids.”
While never intended to be an annual event, Mann said she feels like Parkapalooza has become an important staple to the Chase County community.
“We get so much feedback from the community that it’s hard to not want to do it again,” she said.
