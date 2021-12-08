Sewer rate increases may be coming to Emporia while water rate increases probably aren’t.
City finance director Janet Harrouff discussed potential rate increases with the Emporia City Commission during its Wednesday morning study session. Her suggestion was a $1 rate increase per meter per month for water and a $2 rate increase per meter per month plus a 5% or 8% consumption rate increase for wastewater.
Harrouff said that the water fund was stable and doing very well, but that payments on a $15 million loan would be coming due as early as 2024 and therefore the city ought to prepare for that extra expenditure.
“If you don’t start charging before you actually incur that debt, you’re going to have to be charging more when you do incur that debt, so you’d have some pre-savings done a couple of years before the payment starts,” she said.
However, the consensus among the commissioners was that setting an increase to water rates was not necessary at this time if the debt payments would not start until 2024 at the earliest.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m a no vote on increasing our water rates at this time,” said Mayor Rob Gilligan. “I understand the long-term trend concerns but if we don’t take that debt on until 2024 payment, then a 2022, 2023 conversation makes sense for us to talk about providing that revenue line. But looking at (Harrouff’s) projections, we’re okay right now with our current rate structure for our current debt obligations. I think that it’s too early to say, ‘I’ve got an expense coming up in a couple years, so I’m going to start charging you now for it.’”
“I’m a no vote on it as well, on any increase (because) I do see a healthy reserve at this point,” said Commissioner Danny Giefer.
On the other hand, commissioners recognized that sewer rate increases would be needed as revenue in that fund has not increased as significantly as they have in the water fund and the city is still paying off a $32 million loan for federally-mandated wastewater plant improvements.
The city increased rates by 10% each year in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Harrouff said that the proposed $2 per meter per month sewer rate increase plus the 5% or 8% consumption rate increase would get the city through 2022 with a 20% reserve, but another increase would be needed after that to meet the reserve requirement as well as the expenses incurred every year.
Commissioners generally agreed that the $2 per meter per month sewer rate increase plus a 5% consumption rate increase was the best option in order to pay off the loan.
“It’s tough but that’s the reality, that’s just what it is,” Gilligan said. “We have to pay our debt obligation. We can’t say no. We have to provide the quality water at the levels that we need. We can pay a bunch of fines but we’re still going to spend money.”
“I certainly understand the concern of the increase but also the obligation on the debt,” Commissioner Jamie Sauder said.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman was particularly supportive of the consumption rate increase.
“The consumption part of it gives people more control over what their usage is and to be more thoughtful about their natural resources,” she said.
Harrouff will do more work on what the $2 per meter per month sewer rate increase plus the 5% consumption rate increase will look like and present it to the commission at another study session on Dec. 22.
In other business, LeLan Dains, Visit Emporia director, approached the commission to request that it consider hosting one or two American Junior Golf Association tournaments at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course in 2022. The AJGA is for elite high school-aged golfers who hope to play at the next level.
According to Dains, hosting a tournament or two in Emporia would potentially bring 100-150 golfers and their families to town for around five days each, resulting in about 500-700 room nights in local accommodations during a time when hotel stays are lacking: weekdays in the mid- to late-summer.
“We really view this as a high impact reward in terms of the transient guest tax and sales tax that can be generated through the length of time that they’re here,” he said.
In order to draw interest from the AJGA, Dains said there would need to be a potential capital investment and sponsorship opportunities at about $12,500 per tournament, which could be drawn from the $515,000 reserve from the transient guest tax.
Dains said there are no other AJGA tournaments in Kansas, although Garden City has hosted in the past. When Garden City last hosted a tournament in 2019, there were golfers from 25 states and six foreign countries.
The commission directed Dains and assistant city manager Lane Massey to continue having discussions with the AJGA in further pursuit of this opportunity.
“I think it’s worth making an effort,” Gilligan said. “These are the types of events and activities that bring people to our community.”
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” Giefer added.
Public Works director Dean Grant asked the commission to consider signing a proposal from KLM Engineering Inc. for reconditioning services on the 1,000,000-gallon 12th Avenue elevated water storage tank.
Grant said that KLM would design and oversee the project, although the city would to bid out to another company to actually perform the work.
“Their proposal (is) not only for design and specifications, but also for construction services,” he said. “They’ll manage the project, their inspectors are certified and also have welding certification on site to inspect the project as the work’s being done. It also includes the warranty inspection at a year after the project’s done.”
The commission will vote on the issue next week.
Grant also requested that the commission considered purchasing a new aerial bucket truck for $162,481 ($150,000 budgeted), a new vacuum street sweeper for $284,902 ($305,000 budgeted) and a new backhoe for $112,407 ($130,000 budgeted).
