The Rebel Go Round Endurance Run benefiting the Emporia High School Cross Country Team returned Saturday, this time to the new trail at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The purpose of the challenge is to gather runners and supporters into one spot and raise money for the local cross country team. Participants ran, walked and strolled around the course as many times as they wanted.
All money raised, including 100% of registration fees, directly benefited the cross country team.
Another opportunity to support the team is coming up Thursday.
From 7:30 - 9:30 a.m., come out to the Emporia High School parking lot, entering from Graphic Arts Road, for the 3rd annual EHS Cross Country Hurts Donuts fundraiser. Boxes are $20 and there is no limit per car.
“We were allowed to get double the volume from last year,” said Darby Cochran-Wilson, a team parent. “We sold out in 30 minutes and had to limit to one box per car. This year we have no limits on the number of boxes and need lots of people to get lots more boxes.”
The EHS home meet is scheduled for Sept. 11.
